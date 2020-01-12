Derik Ben Matejka, 71, of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 9.2020. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Brazos Valley Livestock Commission on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. Followed by food and fellowship in the café. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for gift card or monetary donations to be dropped off at the celebration to honor Mom, Barbara Matejka, for her unconditional love and care she provided to Dad these past few years while he battled health issues. We also ask that you love, hold, cherish and forgive those close to your hearts.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
