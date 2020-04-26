George Francis Matott, 89, of Bryan passed away of natural causes on Monday, April 20, 2020. A Memorial Mass was held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in College Station, Texas.
Born in Oswego, New York, George attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, and later graduated from the State University College at Oswego. He taught math and science at the Fitzhugh Park and Campus Schools in Oswego before going "high tech" and working with Martin Marietta Electronics, Lockheed Aerospace, NASA, Collins Radio, Newport News Shipyard, Texas Instruments, and eventually retiring from Texas A&M University.
George was a devoted son, brother, husband, dad, granddad, and educator. He proudly served our country for four years in the United States Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Kiowa. He had a life-long love of fishing and vacationing at the beach. George especially looked forward to the Christmas holidays where he delighted in telling the stories behind each and every ornament he strategically placed upon the Christmas tree.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Joseph and Mary Ellen (Undheim) Matott; and his sister, Mary Ellen Tesoriero.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary Ellen (Waters) Matott; sons, Michael Matott and his wife Sharon Hudgins, and Scott Matott; brothers, John and Edward Matott and their spouses; sisters, Patricia Beshures and Frances Barry and her spouse; granddaughters, Megan Wylder, Mari Beth Kettler, Alli Pierce, Ellie Matott and Riley Matott; grandson, MacKinnley Matott; great-granddaughter, Hadley Kettler; many nieces and nephews; and lastly, his trusty dachshund sidekick, Gretel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to the American Heart Association.
