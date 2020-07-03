W. D. Maxey, 84, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at Oakwood Cemetery.
