January 19, 1934 - June 14, 2020
Rosa Ann Newhouse McArthur, 86, was born January 19, 1934 to John Lipscomb and Holly Opal Bell Newhouse in Honey Grove, Texas. She went to be with her Lord Jesus June 14, 2020 in College Station. Rosa is preceded in death by her parents, John and Holly Newhouse and daughter Jana Sue McArthur.
Rosa graduated from Honey Grove High School and attended Abilene Christian College in 1954. There she met Douglas Gist McArthur who became her husband on September 3, 1955. She was an avid reader and throughout the years her daughters were in school she worked as a school librarian. She has always been a very active member of the church, teaching Sunday School classes and active in church programs. Rosa was very creative and loved to sing and write songs, write poetry and short stories about her childhood, draw and paint with watercolors. She has passed her love of these things on to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Douglas Gist McArthur; two sisters Cordelia Rucker and husband Jim, Joyce Skaggs and husband Don; sister-in-law Merry Dee Wood; three daughters Kathyna Hatla, Lisa Sicilio and husband, Mark, Brita Gieryic and husband Todd, grandchildren Mandi Tipa and husband Christopher, Matt Wiseman, Ian Hatla, Valarie Hatla and fiancé Stephen O'Shea, Sarah Cargill and husband John, Mark Sicilio, Jr., Matthew Sicilio, Rachel McVay and husband Damian, Chelsea Gieryic and Peter Gieryic, great-grandchildren Kaywen, Rykin, Braydon, Afton, and Garron Tipa, Harley Lyon, James, Mary Claire and Cecelia Cargill and Eden McVay; nieces and nephew Laura Rucker Coale, Suzie Rucker Wheelock, Barry Rucker, Pam Skaggs Frank, Mechelle Skaggs Smith, Stacey Skaggs Murdoch and Cynthia Wood Lofquist and many cousins.
Above all else, her unwavering love for Jesus permeated her life and spread to her family, building a legacy of faith that will continue through generations. Isaiah 40:31 tells us, "Those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings like eagles.They shall run and not be weary. They shall walk and not faint." The Lord has carried her to Heaven on the wings of eagles and there we shall meet again.
Rosa will be celebrated with a visitation beginning at 5 to 7 pm, Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral center. Saturday visitation will begin at 12 noon until the time of service at 1 pm, at A&M Church of Christ. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gander Brook Christian Camp. https://www.ganderbrook.org/donate/.
