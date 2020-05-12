Glynda McBeth Glynda McBeth, 75, of Franklin, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, at First Baptist Church Franklin. Arrangements are in care of McCauley Funeral Home

