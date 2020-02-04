Wiladean McCaffrey, 93, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Services have been entrusted to Hillier Funeral, Cremation, and Bereavement Specialists of Bryan.

To plant a tree in memory of Wiladean McCaffrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

