Wiladean McCaffrey, 93, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Services have been entrusted to Hillier Funeral, Cremation, and Bereavement Specialists of Bryan.
