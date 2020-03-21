December 26, 1929 - March 18, 2020
Jurial D. McMellon, 91, of College Station passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Family extends their regrets as visitation in the chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home and military graveside services at Bryan City Cemetery are restricted to family members only as a precautionary measure.
Born December 26, 1929 in the Reliance Community he was the son of Welton L. and Aline (Lloyd) McMellon. Jurial joined the military in 1947 and served in the Korean War. While in the military he traveled the world. He enjoyed Country and Western music and spending time with his family and friends. Jurial was a member of the String Busters Country and Western Band where he sang and played the guitar.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, William Lloyd McMellon; one sister, one brother, and two half-brothers.
Jurial leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 70 years, Helen McMellon; a son, Robert Tex David McMellon and wife Yin; three daughters, Linda Sue Chatham and husband Jerry, Barbara Ellen Watkins and husband Mike, and Mary Kuhn and husband Mark; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Legion Post 159 or to Encompass Hospice.
