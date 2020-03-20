Jurial D. McMellon, 90, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Private family services are entrusted to Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
2610 S Texas Ave
Bryan, TX 77802
