Jurial D. McMellon, 90, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Private family services are entrusted to Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 23
Visitation
Monday, March 23, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S Texas Ave
Bryan, TX 77802
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

