April 9, 1952 - February 24, 2020
Daniel "Danny" Ray Meadors went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 24, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1952, to Bernest and Ila Faye Meadors. He spent many days hunting and fishing, while growing up alongside his siblings, Linda Nickelson, and Ricky Meadors. He also enjoyed helping his dad at the Camp Creek Store.
Danny loved hunting, fishing, and digging for antique bottles. He has collected every bottle he has ever found. His collections include medicine bottles, perfume bottles, whiskey bottles, butter churns, and many more! He loved to play sports as he grew up and enjoyed watching the Astros and the Cowboys.
Danny grew up in Franklin, Texas, where he met his wife, Susan Morgan. Both were raised in the Franklin Church of Christ, and were married there, on August 2, 1980.
Danny faced many struggles in life, including falling from a high line pole, as well as a deer stand. He also survived a gas explosion as a pipeline technician, and still one thing was sure, God and his family were the most important things to him. He has sacrificed for both and would do it all over again.
Danny was a fun, caring, person to be around. His faith in Jesus, love for his family, and dedication to his work was important to him. He was most proud the day he accepted Christ into his heart, married Susan, and the days his kids, Jon and Jason were born.
Danny has been reunited at Heaven's Gates with his father, Bernest Meadors.
He is survived by his mom Ila Faye Meadors; his wife, Susan Meadors; his son, Jon and wife Jess Meadors ; his son, Jason and wife Halley Meadors; his brother Ricky and wife Carolyn Meadors, and his sister Linda Nickelson.
He also leaves behind to cherish his memories, his 5 grandchildren; Brayden Meadors, Easton Meadors, Kennedy Meadors, Carson Meadors, and Cohen Meadors.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION. Funeral services will begin at 2 PM, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Franklin Church of Christ, with interment to follow at Henry Prairie Cemetery.
Please visit Danny's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
