Danny Meadors, 67, of College Station, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Franklin Church of Christ.

