August 8, 1921 - June 24, 2020
Glenna Ross Meekma, 98, was called home to be with the Lord this past Wednesday, June 24 in Bryan, Texas. She was born in Cornersville, TX in Hopkins County on August 8, 1921 to Clovis & Zenah Ross. She attended public school in Sulphur Springs, TX. Upon graduating, she later attended a small business college for a short period of time.
She met the love of her life, Arch Meekma, in nearby Winnsboro, where he was working as a County Extension Agent. Afterwards, Arch joined the Navy and they were married in Long Beach, California, where he served as a Second Lieutenant during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge, they moved to Bryan, Texas in the early '50's, where he would begin his career as a Dairy Specialist in the Agricultural Extension Service at Texas A&M University.
In the early '70's, she worked as an Interior Designer for Beth & Don Martell's Accents Contemporary business. Glenna was a member of the Texas A&M Agriculture Extension Service Club, a longtime member of the local Women's Club, and the Eunice Class of the First Baptist Church in Bryan.
Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, Arch Monroe Meekma, her sister, Bennie Ross Arnold and a brother Gerry Ross.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – her family was her world of joy! She was a very classy lady full of pride.
She is survived by her son, Tim Meekma and daughter-in-law Karen, her daughter Nancy and son-in-law Ervin Weiman, grandchildren David Weiman & wife Tina, Amy Weiman & fiancée Jason Royall, Amanda Pelton and husband Chan, Daniel Weiman and wife Brittany, Landon Meekma and wife Meagan, Dennis Weiman and wife Viki Weiman and Logan Meekma and wife Kelsey. She was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and grand nieces & grand nephews.
Glenna will be buried beside Arch in the College Station Cemetery on Monday, June 29, 2020 with her family surrounding her with love during a private graveside service. That will be followed by visitation at First Baptist Church in Bryan at 2:00pm and Memorial Service at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, one can make a donation to the charity of their choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately