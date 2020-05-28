January 11, 1944 - April 9, 2020
Desidoro Rosales Mendez Jr. "D.R." loving husband, best friend, father, grandfather and great grandfather went to be with his Lord and Savior April 09, 2020; he was 76 years old. He passed away peacefully at his home in Bryan surrounded by his wife and family after his long battle with cancer.
He was born January 11, 1944 in Bryan, Texas, to Desidoro Mendez Sr. and Guadalupe Rosales Mendez. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his son Douglas Mendez, a sister Lilly Chavarria, and nephews Robert Mendez Jr. and Stacy L Mendez. Surviving family includes his wife of 38 years Mary Ellen Mendez, his son Derek Mendez Sr. wife Amy Mendez with son Derek and daughters Mia and Taylor, his daughter Nicole Cabrera with daughters Emma and Rebekah, and his son Robert Ernest Mendez with son Jericho and daughters Harmony and Sadie. Desidoro is also survived by a brother Victor Mendez Sr, a sister Ann Ramirez and a brother Robert Mendez Sr. (Lupe Mendez). He is also survived by his great grandchildren Kaede and Liam.
Desidoro grew up in Bryan and attended St. Joseph Catholic School. He graduated from Stephen F Austin High School in 1962. He later attended South Texas Junior College and Harris County community college where he earned a degree in Business administration and drafting. During his life Desi, as friends referred to him worked for and retired from Texas A&M University.
One of Desi's proudest affiliations was with L.U.L.A.C. While living in Houston, he served as Vice-President to Council #402 from 1980 – 1983. He later would move to Bryan and was involved with L.U.L.A.C Council #229 until his passing.
Since moving to Bryan, he attended St. Joseph Catholic Church along with his wife Mary. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren; with whom you could always hear laughter and giggles on a regular basis. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf, hunting, and was an avid fisherman. We will miss his bright smile, infectious laugh, and his sense of humor; which was like no other.
A special and most gracious Thanks to Texas home health hospice team for the care, love, support and comfort they provided.
The family will receive guest Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4:30-6:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan, a Rosary will be recited at 6:00pm. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 2:00pm with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
