December 25, 1951 - January 31, 2020
Johnnie Mack Mitchell, Jr., D.C. was born in Bryan, Texas, on December 25, 1951, and passed away on January 31, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, at the age of sixty-eight.
As a child, he loved nothing more than being outdoors amongst the wildlife with his dog, Hoot. John wrote beautiful poems about hummingbirds and his pet canary and was an extremely talented artist and musician. John had a natural talent with the tuba. He sat first chair in both his junior and senior years of high school, serving both years as the student band director for the Bryan Bronco Band. He won first place in the state tuba solo contest and also performed with the Houston Symphony Orchestra as an honorary member on one occasion. John also won multiple marksmanship awards from the National Rifle Association and enjoyed building remote-control planes and studying all aspects of aviation. In adulthood, while working as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, John felt a calling to become a Chiropractor. He graduated from Texas Chiropractic College in 1981, and for over 38 years, helped thousands of patients through chiropractic treatment. For John, being a Chiropractor was his ministry. He cared deeply to provide a meaningful and healing experience for each patient, no matter how long it would take or whether they could afford treatment. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and rockhounding and fishing with his children and grandchildren. John's personality was infectious and jolly and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his former wife, Deena Sweet, his daughter, Tessa Hendrix, his son, Ryan Mitchell, his son-in-law, Jeff Hendrix, his daughter-in-law, Samantha Mitchell, his grandchildren, Mitchell and Graham Hendrix, his parents, Johnnie Mack Mitchell, Sr., and Betty Powers Mitchell, his uncle Meredith Mitchell, Jr., his father-in-law, DeWayne Steers, his sister, Michelle Petersen, his brother-in-law, Ron Petersen, his sister-in-law, Cretia Weaver, his brother-in-law, Richard Weaver, his niece, Stacie Weeks Ulland, his nephews, Chris Petersen, Greg Petersen, and Nate Petersen, grand nieces and nephews, and the rest of his family and friends. He is predeceased by his youngest son, Neil Mitchell, his uncles, Roger Powers, Jr. and Charles Mitchell, his mother-in-law, Leona Steers, his brother-in-law, Buddy Weeks, and his grandparents, Roger and Annie Ruth Powers, Sr. and Merrill and Lila Mitchell.
It was John's wish to continue helping people, even after his passing. John's beautiful blue-eyes were donated for transplant. He will also be contributing to medical research and study as he requested that the remainder of his body be given to the Willed Body Program at UT Southwestern. Doctors from all over the world utilize this program to advance their understanding of the human body. Hopefully, they can learn more to improve the diagnosis and treatment of the lung disease, which cut his life short. Even in death, he is making a meaningful contribution.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Willow Creek Community of Christ Church located at 750 Pipeline Ct. in Hurst, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation at www.tpwf.org by selecting donate > tribute.
