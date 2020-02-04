Dr. Johnnie Mack Mitchell, Jr., 68, of Oklahoma, and formerly of Bryan, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at Willow Creek Community of Christ Church in Hurst, Texas.

To plant a tree in memory of Mitchell Jr. Dr. Johnnie Mack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

