September 11, 2000 - May 29, 2020
Seana Mitchell, 19, of Bryan passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation is set for 1-4PM Sunday, June 7 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral.
Born September 11, 2000 in Bryan, Texas she was the daughter of Sean Mitchell and Mandy Menasco. Seana enjoyed painting; she was charismatic and loved to make people laugh.
Seana leaves behind to cherish her memories her parents; grandparents, Mike and Penny Menasco; a brother, Kortland Mitchell; two sisters, Abigail Mitchell and Alyson Mitchell; and a step brother and sister, Tyler and Abrie.
Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately