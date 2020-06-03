Seana Mitchell, 19, of Bryan, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Seana Mitchell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 7
Visitation
Sunday, June 7, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S. Texas Ave.
Bryan, TX 77802
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

