August 1, 1949 - May 22, 2020
Janice Mohr, 70, of Bryan, passed away on May 22, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She waged a valiant fight against cancer for the past 13 months. Several years ago, Janice enrolled in the Willed Body Program, with a desire to donate her body to the Texas A&M Health Science Center. She expressed that she did not wish to have a public memorial service, nor a burial. In keeping with her wishes, the family is planning an informal, casual celebration of Janice's life, to be held at 1 pm, Saturday, August 1, 2020 (her birthday) at the Dixie Chicken at Northgate, College Station, Texas.
Janice was born in Bryan on August 1, 1949 to Emory Sessions Miller and Emma Ruth (Cooper) Miller. Janice then spent her formative years in Shreveport, Louisiana, graduating from Fair Park High School, and Ayers Business College. She spent several years in Austin, where her life was centered around her husband's music career, and her only child, Shawn, who was born there in 1978. During this time, many band members proclaimed her to be the best cook in Austin; just ask lifelong friend, Ronnie Huckaby of the Ace in the Hole Band.
Since the early 80s, Janice spent the rest of her life in Bryan, dedicating her life to caring for her Mother and raising her son, where she witnessed him graduating from Bryan High School, Texas A&M University with a BS in Kinesiology, and Texas A&M Corpus Christi, with a BSN in Nursing and with honors from all. She succeeded in every phase of these endeavors. After her son passed away in 2011, she dedicated the rest of her life to seeing that his name would live on forever in Texas A&M Nursing, through an endowed scholarship bearing his name. Based on this, in lieu of flowers, Janice requested that if anyone desired, they could make a $33 donation in her name to the Shawn Mohr Passion for Nursing Scholarship at the Texas A&M Foundation. It can be done online or by mail. Memorials may be made to the Texas A&M Foundation Shawn Mohr Passion for Nursing Endowment, in memory of Janice Mohr. Checks should be made payable to the Texas A&M Foundation, and mailed to 401 George Bush Dr, College Station, TX 77840-2811. Please note on your check Shawn Mohr Passion for Nursing Scholarship Account number 04-35621. Memorials may also be made online at https://give.am/ShawnMohrPledge.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Emma Ruth Miller, and her beloved son, Shawn Allen Mohr.
She is survived by her brother, Kenneth and wife Molly Patteson Miller; her cousins whom she loved as sisters, Gwen Baker Padgett and Sandra Malone Corbin; her nieces, Regina and husband Robert Hightower, Andrea Stanfield; her nephew, Shelby and wife Jennie Padgett; numerous other cousins and relatives; and her many forever children.
Even though Shawn was her only child, all of his friends considered Janice a second Mother. She was active in Shawn's life and the lives of all his friends.
Many friendships were forged during the years Janice worked at Agrilife Extension, Texas State 4-H office, where she loved being part of the youth activities and the family spirit that existed in the programs. These relationships continue to this day. After retirement, her favorite pastimes were keeping up with her 4-H family and her forever children through Shawn; finding and sharing recipes on Facebook; and watching redbirds from her patio, where her favorite saying was, "Worries fade when you're on the patio."
The family would like to share the following from Janice's brother, Kenny, about her last moments: "Last night, Janice was breathing very hard and heavy. Gwen and Molly stayed in the room with her all night; Gwen has been there every night. This morning, around 5:30, we all gathered around her and talked to her, trying to get her to relax, and go to the light, find Shawn, find Mom, find Mamaw, and many more. I recall holding her frail hand and rubbing her arm and asking her to let go. She had fought this harder than anyone and it was time to go home and relax with Shawn. Then around 6:15, her breathing relaxed, became shallow and not as often. We said, 'That's it, Janice, relax. Go to the light. Find Shawn.' She then opened those beautiful baby blues and saw all 3 of us were there with her. I don't know if she saw the light, or us but her breathing slowed, she closed her eyes about half way, and then peacefully left us. The time was 6:22. Shawn had passed away on 6/22 of 2011. Because of this, I firmly believe God brought Shawn into the light and together they brought her home. Some may call me crazy, so be it, but I believe this in my heart. And it just happens to be the 22nd of May and Daddy passed away on the 22nd of August"
Janice's loved ones wish to thank our friends and neighbors, who have been a blessing through the years, and especially during Janice's illness. Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at St Joseph Cancer Center; Dr Anna Lichorad and the interns at Texas A&M Physicians; and to all the nurses and staff at Encompass Health for their loving, compassionate, dignified care of Janice. We are eternally grateful.
