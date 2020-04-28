October 30, 1939 - April 25, 2020
Otha James "O.J." Moon, 80, passed away Saturday, April 25th at Park Place Assisted Living in Bryan.
Visitation will be from 1 – 5 pm Wednesday, April 29th at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. A family funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday. Guest are invited to livestream the funeral service at www.facebook.com/MemorialBryan/ Burial will be held at Bryan City Cemetery.
O.J. was born October 30, 1939 in Bryan the son of Otha Albert and Angelina (Scasta) Moon. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. O.J. enjoyed hunting, fishing, going boating at the lake, bowling with his league and Caribbean cruises with his family. He worked for the U.S Postal Service in Bryan for 35 years and was a charter member of Faith Bible Church.
O.J. is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Darlene Moon.
He is survived by his children, Jimmy Moon and wife Jan of Pottsboro, Melissa Marek and husband Darrell of Bryan, Randy Moon of Austin; brothers, Ron Moon and Steve Dittfurth; sister, Sherry Wages; grandchildren, Kristina Foster, Bailey Lewis, April Leal and husband Rick, Cody Flanagan, Tyler Flanagan, Leanne Marek, Matthew Moon, Joshua Moon, Victoria Moon and Parker Moon; great-grandchildren, Kalub Foster, Kloe Foster, Dylan Lewis, Jason Lewis, Blake Lewis, Cameron Nichols, Victoria Leal, Pystol Flanagan, Lily Flanagan, Harper Flanagan, Sophia Moon and Wyatt Moon, Carlee Watson and Sadie Flanagan, and special friend, Bobbi Dorsey.
