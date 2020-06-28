August 27, 1930 - June 24, 2020
Theodore Roosevelt Moore, Jr., 89, of Bryan, Texas went to be with the Lord on the 24th of June 2020. He fought death as valiantly as he did defending this country through two foreign wars, finally succumbing to the exceptional wear and tear that he subjected himself in order to be the best husband, father, soldier, and Christian.
Ted only knew how to give 100 percent, never doing anything half-way. He would always give his time freely to help anyone in need, never thinking twice about his own sacrifices. He was preceded in death by his son Theodore Kurt Moore, and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Moore; and two sons, Norbert Alexiou and Thomas Vaden Moore; and two daughters, Jamie Wright and Jennifer Moore; along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Please visit Theodore's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately