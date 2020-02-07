Willie James "Sonny" Moore, 70, of Bryan, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church.

