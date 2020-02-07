Willie James "Sonny" Moore, 70, of Bryan, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Moore, Willie James "Sonny"
To plant a tree in memory of Willie Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately