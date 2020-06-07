September 2, 1943 - May 9, 2020
Janie Rosas Moreno, 76, of Montclair, California and formerly of Bryan, Texas passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, May 9, 2020 surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held in California at a later date.
She was born in Bryan, Texas to John G. and Helen Duran Rosas. Janie married Manuel Moreno and they would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this November, 2020.
Janie was the mother of Manuel Moreno, Jr., Lisa Schaefer (Bernie), Lorraine Wooten (Mark), Chris Moreno (Sonia), Bobby Moreno (Joanna), Michael Moreno (Monica) and Ray Vincent Moreno (Karina). She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she dearly adored. She was sister to, Bennie Adams (Steve), Mary Tigerina (Johnny), John Rosas (Marilyn), and Alice Lucio. She is also survived by her aunts, Nicki Rosas Rodriguez and Beatrice Ruiz Rosas of Bryan; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert Rosas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
