Rita Nell (Harris) Morgan, 71, of DeSoto, Texas, formerly of Bryan, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Denley Drive Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.

