February 20, 1922 - March 1, 2020
Wayne Hayden Morgan, 98, passed away Sunday, March 1st at Hospice Brazos Valley Inpatient Facility.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 7th at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Interment will follow at Wheelock Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 – 7:30 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Wayne was born February 20, 1922 in DeLeon, Texas the son of William Franklin and Lucy (Hickman) Morgan. He was a sixth generation Texan. Wayne graduated from Hearne High School with Honors in 1941. While on bus ride to a track meet he meet his future wife Estelle Spiller and they began dating. In October of 1942 Wayne enlisted in the Army Air Corp to serve in World War II. While on leave from the Army, Wayne and Estelle got married on June 28, 1944 in Bryan.
Wayne graduated from 4C Business College in Waco, upon graduation Wayne went to work for the City of Waco Housing Authority as an Accountant. In May 1953 he attended Baylor University and graduated in August 1956 and took a job at Texas A&M International Program.
Wayne and Estelle loved traveling with family and friends so much that they purchased a motorhome upon his retirement in 1980. They enjoyed road trips to Philadelphia, Seattle, California, Las Vegas, Branson and Reno. They enjoyed visiting many National Parks including Glacier, Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons and Rocky Mountain.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bill and Jim Morgan.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Estelle Morgan; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Chyrl Morgan; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Thomas Vistuba; grandsons, Kyle Vistuba and wife Madison and Zachary Vistuba.
