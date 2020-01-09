James Morris, 70, of Somerville, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 10, at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 11, at the funeral home.
Morris, James
Service information
