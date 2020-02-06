October 26, 1941 - February 4, 2020
Margaret "Rebecca" Morris of Franklin, daughter of Milton and Mary Smith, was born on October 26, 1941 in Franklin, Texas. She stepped into the presence of her Savior on February 4, 2020. Rebecca grew up in Franklin, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1960. She fell in love with and married James Morris, and they recently celebrated their 58th anniversary on January 13th.
In addition to James, she is survived by her daughters, Melinda McCracken, Pam Branyon and husband David; son, Kenneth Neely; grandsons, Thomas Branyon and wife Kathryn, Davis McCracken and wife Kara; granddaughters, Rachel Branyon and Bailey McCracken; brothers, Paul Smith and wife Ann, David Smith and wife Pam; sister, Mary Kay Smith and husband Ernest; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends who were dear to her heart.
Rebecca was known for her servant's heart. Wherever they lived, they plugged into their local church, and she could be found playing the piano, teaching in preschool Sunday school, leading Vacation Bible School, or supporting various mission projects at their church. Her greatest joys in life were the relationships she had with family, friends, and especially her grandchildren, in her retirement years.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, followed by a Celebration of Life at Franklin United Methodist Church, 116 W. Decherd Street, Franklin, TX 77856. A graveside service will follow at Henry Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Henry Prairie Baptist Church, 2390 Henry Prairie Church Road, Franklin, TX 77856.
Arrangements are entrusted to McCauley Funeral Home in Franklin, 101 E. Decherd, Franklin, TX 77856, 979-828-3246.
