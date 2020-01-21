Nancy Morris, 54, of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Services are pending with Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan
Morris, Nancy
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Nancy Morris, 54, of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Services are pending with Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately