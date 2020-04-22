October 24, 1927 - April 18, 2020
Alphonse (Al) Joseph Mossakowski, 92, of Caldwell went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Al passed away at home and was surrounded by his family during his last days. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place in the future with family.
Alphonse (Al) Joseph Mossakowski was born on October 24, 1927 to Joseph and Edna Mossakowski. He was one of 4 siblings. Al attended school in Binghamton, New York. He met his future spouse, Ursula, while serving in the U.S. military and stationed in Mannheim, Germany. They were married on December 13, 1955 in Viernheim, Germany. To this union came 5 children, Joseph, Edward, Edna, Daniel, and Marie. Al was a career soldier in the U.S. Army which included serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars and was a recipient of an Army Commendation Medal. After his retirement from the U.S. Army he graduated with honors from American Technological University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, December 16, 1977. He will always be remembered for his twinkling blue eyes, mischievous smile, and his devotion to his family.
Al's wife Ursula, and his sisters Barbara and Martha passed away prior to Al's death.
Al is survived by his children Joseph Mossakowski and wife Jackie, Edward Mossakowski and girlfriend Suzanne Eister, Edna Schulz and husband Garry, Daniel Mossakowski and wife Sally, Marie Sarver. Grandchildren Davin Schulz and wife Misti, Kelam Schulz and wife Melissa, Kyle Mossakowski and wife Jackie, Skye Schulz, Ryan Mossakowski and wife Lauren, Billy Zimmerman and wife Kelsey, James Sarver, Tyne Arguello and husband Antonio, Rachel Mossakowski, Stephanie Mossakowski and fiancé Danny Foiles, Sara Robichaux and husband Austin, Nick Mossakowski, Barbara Black. Great-grandchildren Jordan Schulz, Jenna Schulz, Edan Mossakowski, Julissa Colocho, Nikkolai Hernandez, Hope Schulz, Julieanna Arguello, Zachariah Jantzen, Malachi Jantzen, Justus Schulz, Josiah Schulz, Jabin Schulz, Jaxon Schulz, Avery Mossakowski, Beau Mossakowski, Pierce Mossakowski,
A special thank you to Hospice Brazos Valley, Dr. Rachel Bramson, and staff at Legacy Nursing and Rehab Bryan for their unwavering devotion and assistance to the Mossakowski family in their time of need.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately