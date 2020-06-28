May 28, 2020 - June 19, 2020
Delilah Ann Moutray, born May 28th at 8:58am in Bryan, Texas went to her heavenly home to the loving arms of our Lord and her great grandmother on June 19th, 2020 at 11:40am.
Delilah's daily life, trials and joys are shared in the Facebook Group Delilah Strong. She held the attention of 414 members with 12.5k comments, posts, and reactions. There you can see videos of her showing how much of a fighter she was and how her wonderful mother cared for her.
Delilah was preceded in death by great grandmother, Katheryn Susan Mathis (Bryan, TX); great great grandfather, Cliff Moutray; great great grandmother, Nila Moutray (both of Tulsa, OK); great great aunts, Mignonne Lockhart, Adeline Randall (both of Pumpkin Center, LA) and Opal Watson (Baker, LA); and great great uncle, Emiliano Rosario (Panama City, Panama).
Delilah is the precious child of Nila Militza Moutray; the delightful niece of Nina Dru Moutray; and the favorite grandchild of Andy and Janeth Moutray affectionally known as Pa and Nanny (all of Bryan, TX). Great grandparents are Gary and Phillis Moutray (Skiatook, OK), Ronnie and Ana Elvira Randall (Springfield, LA), Bob Mathis (Bryan, TX).
We ask that everyone wear yellow in Delilah's memory. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 5:30 to 6:30pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bryan Services will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at First United Methodist Church at 1:00pm with interment to follow at Restever Memorial Park Cemetery.
Nila would like to thank Delilah's NICU nurses Melissa, Brooke, Emily, Ayniesha, Amani, Josie, Sami, Ivy, Erica, LaTifa and Allison. Nila also would like to thank Delilah's friend Brooklyn, a NICU graduate, whose family Niki & Peyton Naylor showed us the ropes before they went home. We want to thank our church family at First United Methodist Church, Bryan for all their love and support in so many ways, our dear family, across the country and our friends in our community.
In lieu of flowers our family would like donations made to First United Methodist Church, Bryan 506 E.28th St, Bryan, TX 77803 and PKD Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 641
