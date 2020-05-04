August 17, 1937 - May 1, 2020
Samuel Harold Musia, 82, of Hearne, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Bryan.
Sammy was born on August 17, 1937, to Phillip and Lillian Musia. He graduated from Marlin High School in 1955 and Sam Houston State University in 1959. Sammy married Jackie Musia on May 29, 1965. He worked at Verson and Crane Plumbing for many years. He enjoyed creating and restoring things, as well as spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Johnny Musia.
Sammy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jackie Musia of Hearne; his two daughters, Kelly Bordner of Robinson, and Teri Musia of Bryan; his grandchildren, Cole Bordner and Cort Bordner of Robinson, and Jordan Musia of Bryan; his brothers, Phillip Musia Jr. of Marlin, and Louis Musia of Hearne; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Arrangements are being made by Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. A graveside service will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
