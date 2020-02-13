December 24, 1935 - February 6, 2020
Charles Elmer Nash, 84, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Charles was born in Brazos County to Medra Odille Martin Nash and Devoda Pinckney Nash. He moved to Houston at age 15 and lived there until 1985 when he moved back to Bryan to raise his family. Charles was a welder by trade and lived an exciting and adventurous life before settling down.
Charles loved his family and loved his savior Jesus Christ. He was saved late in life, by the grace of God and attended Living Hope Baptist Church in Bryan. Charles will be missed dearly by all who loved him. He is preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Nash, his son Samuel Arthur Nash, sister June Lyles and parents Medra and Devoda "Slim" Nash. He is survived by his son Robert Charles Nash, daughter-in-law Katherine Nash, grandson Gabriel Santos and numerous friends and family.
A graveside service will be on Friday, February 14, 2:00 pm at Steep Hollow Cemetery in Bryan. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately