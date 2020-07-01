September 14, 1927 - June 26, 2020
Sarah Natal, 92, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation will begin at Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10 am, until the Life Tribute Celebration Service at 11 am, both at the funeral home. Interment will be at 2 pm, Rest Ever Memorial Park. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Sarah was born in Milano, Texas, on September 14, 1927, to Epitacio and Mauricia Juarez Moreno. She was a long time member of Templo Buenas Nuevas Spanish Assemblies of God church in Bryan and was always willing to help out when needed. In her early years before marriage, she worked briefly in a bakery but after marriage settled into her lifetime role as a homemaker for her husband and children. She loved to cook and bake especially around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. She enjoyed making tamales and baking cookies for her grandkids. Her greatest joy was just spending time with her family on special occasions, holidays and vacations. She will be greatly missed not only by her family but all who knew her.
Preceding Sarah in death are her parents, Epitacio and Mauricia Juarez Moreno; her husband of 56 years, Jesus M. Natal, Sr.; three brothers, Joe Moreno, Sr., Crescencio Moreno, and Tomasito Moreno; two sisters, Pauline Silva and Luisa Bernal; and three grandchildren, Breanna Hernandez, Christian Hidrogo and Jayden Hidrogo.
She is survived by her four daughters, Carmen Bosquez and husband Jerry of Bryan, Stella Hidrogo and husband Leonard of Lufkin, Virginia Hernandez and husband Frank of Bryan, Linda Carpio and husband Ramon of Bryan; one son, Jesse Natal Jr. of Bryan; eleven grandchildren, Ricky Bosquez, Gabriel Hidrogo, Jeremy Hidrogo, Anna Hidrogo, Tracy Hernandez, Amy Barrera, Michael Carpio, Mauricia Carpio, Justin Carpio, Jared Carpio and Brandon Natal; twenty-six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
