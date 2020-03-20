Dorothy Gilbert Neal Sister Dorothy Gilbert Neal, born August 7, 1930, departed this life on March 13, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Greater Pure Light Church, 12330 Vickery Drive, Houston, Texas 77039. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. with interment at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston. Arrangements are entrusted to Frazier-Mitchell Funeral Service, 5002 Hershe St., Houston, Texas 77020, 713-673-3672.
