Dorothy Gilbert Neal, 89, of Houston, formerly of Bryan, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, with services following at Greater Pure Light Church in Houston. Arrangements are under the care of Frazier-Mitchell Funeral Service in Houston.

