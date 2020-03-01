February 4, 1927 - February 14, 2020
Mary Lou (Wehrman) Newport passed away in Plano, Texas peacefully with her family by her side. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Newport; and grandchildren, Alex Scovill, Charlotte Scovill and Curt von Badinski.
She was married for 32 years to Hershel W. Newport who passed away in 1979. They proudly ran and owners the family business in Bryan for 35 years, Wehrman's Café. She was so proud to say they served 3 generations of Aggie's.
Although she missed living in Bryan, she made a new home in Plano, Texas with her daughter and grandchildren in 1980 after the passing of her husband. There she created a new chapter in her life, and whether at home or at work she became known as Granny by all. She found a new career as a receptionist for over 25 years and was considered a lifetime employee of Affiliated Telephone. She worked there until she was 92 years young and loved it.
She never missed one soccer, tennis, dance recital, baseball game or event of the grandchildren, they were her pride and joy. Sitting on the cold hard bleachers or in sweltering heat was never too much for her.
She never lost her sense of humor or wit, she will truly be missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held in Plano at Ted Dickey West Funeral Home March 6, 2020 at 2:30pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Bryan, Texas March 7, 2020 at 2:00pm
