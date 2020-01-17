Ruby Faye Newton-Ellis, 71, of Grapevine, formally of League City, Tx., passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, at Pleasant Grove M.B.C.
