Ruby Faye Newton-Ellis, 71, of Grapevine, formally of League City, Tx., passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, at Pleasant Grove M.B.C.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.