Tommy Gloster Newton, Jr., 74, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday January 11, at United Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church.
