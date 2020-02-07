Yvonne Nickerson, 53, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church in Brenham. Arrangements are entrusted to Lang Memorial Funeral Home in Giddings.
Nickerson, Yvonne
