Gary Lane Niemeyer, 69, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the funeral center.

