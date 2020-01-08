February 21, 1929 - January 6, 2020
Billy Frank Norris passed away peacefully in Bryan, Texas on Monday, January 6, 2020, after a brief illness. Bill, as he was known to his friends and associates, was born in Caddo Mills, Texas on February 21, 1929; the second son of Lloyd Monroe Norris and Jackie Francis Norris. Bill grew up in a migrant farm family, yet graduated from high school in 1947, after attending twelve different public schools. He married Glenda Justine Johnson on January 4, 1949, in New Madrid, Missouri. Afterward, Bill and Justine relocated to Michigan, where Bill worked for General Motors for five years. He missed Texas, so Bill, Justine, and their first child, moved to Garland, Texas in 1955.
Bill began a career in the aluminum industry upon returning to Texas. He was offered a job by Redmond Industries (then Albritton Engineering) in 1963. Bill and Justine moved to Bryan, where they lived the remainder of their lives and raised their four sons. After Bill retired from Redmond in 1986, he became active in the local country music scene. Bill played guitar and sang with the Medicare Jam Band for over fifteen years.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Jackie Norris, and his older brother, Jack Norris. His wife of 66 years, Justine, also preceded Bill in death.
He is survived by four sons, Jim and Claire Strom of Orlando, Florida, Larry and Cathy of Lubbock, Texas, Jerry and Anja of Bryan, Jack and Dede of Colorado Springs, Colorado. In addition, Bill has six grandchildren, Bradley, Brittany, and Brandon Norris of Bryan, Dylan Norris of Fort Worth, Texas, Delaney Norris of Lubbock, Phoebe Strom of Ithaca, New York; four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Juliana, Sebastian, and Maddilyn; and brother, Richard Norris.
Bill and his wife, Justine, were active members of Central Baptist Church - Bryan for over 50 years.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, on Wednesday, January 8th, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. A Life Celebration will begin at 10 am, on Thursday, January 9th, at the funeral home.
Please visit Billy's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately