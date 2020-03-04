November 11, 1955 - February 28, 2020
Brenda Hines Norris, 64, of Bryan, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Brenda at 2pm Sunday, March 8, at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center in Bryan. Immediately following the service, friends are invited to a reception at Callaway-Jones.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately