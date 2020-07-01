James "Jimmy" L. Nuche, 87, of Bryan, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, with 6:30 p.m. rosary at the funeral home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at the funeral home. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
To plant a tree in memory of James Nuche as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
