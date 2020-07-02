June 27, 1933 - June 29, 2020
Jimmy Nuche, 87, of Bryan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 29, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 pm, with a rosary recited at 6:30 pm, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral center. Life Tribute Celebration will be at 11 am, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the funeral Centers followed by the entombment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Officiating services is Reverend Monsignor John A. McCaffrey. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Jimmy was born to Sam and Kate Melesky Nuche, on June 27, 1933. He attended Stephen F. Austin High School, in Bryan. He married his true love, Emma Jean Baxter Nuche, in September 1952. Jimmy and Jean had three children Ruthye, Debbie, and Larry. They had always known the value of family, and they made sure that legacy continued. Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Bryan, Texas. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jimmy's early career started at Texas A&M Print Shop, where he worked for 35 years. He retired from the print shop at age 55. He was also a successful cattle rancher during this time.
Jimmy was responsible for helping to bring rodeo to the Brazos Valley. He was involved in Rodeo for many years. He was a mentor and friend to so many. His hard work and devotion to cowboy life was seen by all. He never had trouble staying busy, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He was never without a new project.
Jimmy was preceded in death by; his parents, Sam and Kate Nuche, his siblings; Sam Nuche Jr., Buddy Nuche, Mary Rizzo, Bessie Catalena, Willie Joe Nuche, and Vince Nuche.
He is survived by his dedicated wife of 67 years, Jean Nuche; his son, Larry and wife Tina Nuche; his daughters, Ruthye Blevins and Debbie Hicks; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Nuche; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; along with many, many nephews and nieces, his extended family and close friends.
Honoring Jimmy's life, as pallbearers are Larry Wentrcek, Scott Catalena, Travis Catalena, Clay Catalena, Cody Catalena, Joe Nuche, Lee Whitlock, and Brent Catalena.
Jimmy's family expresses their gratitude to all who have journeyed with them during this time. In lieu of flowers, please send your memorial donation to Hospice Brazos Valley or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
