September 17, 1968 - February 26, 2020
Kyle Ogden, 51, of Bryan, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Bryan. A Memorial Service will begin at 2 pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at First Christian Church.
Kyle was born in Bryan to E.J and Hazel Ogden, on September 17, 1968. He attended Bryan High until he transferred to Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Missouri where he graduated in 1987. After graduation, Kyle was employed at Texas A&M where he worked for the athletic department maintaining Kyle field for a number of years before he began his work as a power plant operator there.
He was an avid sports enthusiast his whole life and enjoyed being outdoors. His family and friends will remember his legacy as being the BIGGEST AGGIE without ever attending TAMU. Kyle loved the spirit of his hometown sports team of Texas A&M University. He enjoyed simple living, no drama, just fantasy football in many, and we mean many, different football leagues. Kyle also loved music, his favorite band to listen to was Blackberry Smoke. Kyle's claim to fame was that Kyle Field was named after him, and shared that with his co-workers when he was on the field crew in his earlier days with TAMU. His dream was to retire, move to Punta Gorda, Florida with his mother, and become a rockstar. He passed his love for music and all things sports onto his son, Cameron Ogden, who continues to honor his father's legacy in everything he does.
His father E.J Ogden precedes him in death.
Kyle is survived by his only son, the joy of his life, Cameron and wife Heather Ogden; his mother, Hazel Ogden; his grand dogs, Oso and Rosie; his long life friends from childhood days running around the neighborhood, Eric Angonia, Danny Harvell, and Mike Foster; special friend, Tina Elbrich; and the mother of his son, and life friend, Shana Ogden.
