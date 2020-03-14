Dutch Ohlendorf, 87, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Christ United Methodist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Dutch Ohlendorf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.