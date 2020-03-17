Johnnie L. Oliver Visitation is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 18, at Jones & Washington Mortuary. Services are 1 p.m. March 19, at Lee Chapel Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnnie Oliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.