Bonnie (Utecht) Olsen, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Visitation was held on Wednesday, February 12 at Day Funeral Home in Madisonville. Services took place at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Willowhole Chapel.

