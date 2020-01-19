November 6, 1931 - January 15, 2020
Irene was born November 6th, 1931 in Kurten, Texas to Louis and Winnie Opersteny. She went to Kurten School and graduated Stephen F. Austin High School & McKenzie-Baldwin Business School. Her working career included the State of Texas Highway Department, the Brazos County Courthouse, the Brazos County Sheriff's Department where she was an Administrative Assistant and then a Jailer. During her time at the Sheriff's Department she was affectionately known as "Mama Irene". She finished her professional career at the Brazos County Clerk's Office. She also cooked countless hamburgers at L. A. Opersteny's in downtown Bryan.
Our beloved Mom left this life and entered into the Lord's Kingdom on January 15th, 2020. She was an incredible Faith filled person, a prayer warrior, and she taught strong moral & ethical values to all of her children. Mom as she was known, enjoyed dancing to polka music, playing board games and dominoes, working the jumble, watching the birds, gardening, traveling with friends, canning pickles, crocheting, sewing, and eating Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream. Once she became homebound her attention turned to scrabble on her computer which she truly enjoyed and often beat "Mavis". She also enjoyed getting visits from her great-grandchildren who called her "Ma".
She will long be remembered for her unshakeable faith, her kind heart, and her strong work ethic. She had an undying love and loyalty to her family and friends. She was the mother of 4 children and the step-mother of 2 children. She was the loving matriarch and prayer leader for the entire family. She opened her arms to everyone who entered her home and she loved cooking feasts for her family. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered. Rest in Peace Mom because you definitely earned it.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Opersteny, Winnie Opersteny, her first husband Vincent (Jimmy) Marucci and her second husband (Big) John Lopez.
She is survived by her beloved children, Alan Marucci and wife Melissa, Mark Marucci and wife Sally, Dean Marucci and wife Donna, Gwen Marucci, Janie McGavock and husband Bert, and Christopher Lopez; 16 grandchildren, Nicole, Ashlee, David, Lance, Meka, Nicholas, Jennifer, Colton, Brandon, Meredith, Caleb, Alex, Jacob, Joseph, Ashley, and Keith; 8 great-grandchildren, Tenley, Hailey, Myles, Mason, Landon, Luke, Gus and Rory. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Sikorski.
Pallbearers will be David Cortez, Lance Marucci, Nick Stubblefield, Colton Marucci, Brandon Cortez, Caleb Marucci, Alex Marucci, Jacob Marucci, and Joe Marucci.
Visitation will be Monday, January 20th, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM with a Rosary to follow at 7 PM at Memorial Funeral Chapel at 1515 South College Avenue, Bryan, Texas 77801. A Celebration of life and Mass will be Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 2 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 600 E. 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803 with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Bryan, Texas.
The family would like to thank the management and staff and aids of Broadmoor Place for the loving care they provided. A special thanks to Danielle, Lillian, Roy, Dennis, Ellen, Kelly, April, Andrea and Alex.
The family would like to thank the nurses of Encompass Hospice Care for the genuine loving care they provided. A special thanks to Amy, Dawn, Bruce and Carleather because we wouldn't have made it without your knowledge, compassion, and devotion.
Donations in memory of Irene Lopez can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 600 E. 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803.
