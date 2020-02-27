December 7, 1942 - February 24, 2020
Carlton Wayne Pachall, 77, of Houston passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Wayne was born in Bryan, Texas to Floy Carlton and Glynnora Sheffield Pachall. He was the oldest of four. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1961, and went on to earn his degree from Texas A&M University. Fresh out of college, he was hired by Texaco where he climbed the ranks as a controller. He was also a Certified Public Accountant. He formed many lifelong friendships at Texaco before retiring in 1998 after 34 dedicated years. Wayne had many interesting stories from his extensive travels for his job.
He met the love of his life, Gaye Griffin, in high school and they married in 1961. They had two daughters, Dana and Julie. He was a devoted husband and wonderful father. As a family they took many trips across the country in the family car, had family movie and game nights, and drove the boat many hours as the girls water skied across Lake LBJ in Marble Falls and Lake Somerville.
Wayne was a generous, caring and loving man. He was always available to lend an ear or tell you a good joke. During his spare time and after retirement, he loved classic cars, Aggie football, bird watching, ancestry research, traveling, fishing, and golf.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Gaye Griffin Pachall; his parents, Carlton and Glynnora Pachall; and his brother, Tommy Pachall.
Wayne is survived by daughters, Dana Coon and her husband Charles of Houston, Julie Fleming and her husband Cody of Houston; grandchildren, Eric Coon of Seattle, Amanda Coon of Austin, Jared, Lauren and Brian Fleming all of Houston; sisters, Hilda and William Atkinson and Wanda and Eddie Stuart, all of Bryan; sister-in-law, Diane Callcott of Bryan; nieces and nephews, Kelli Atkinson Stafford of College Station, Leslie Atkinson Holcombe of Bryan, Katie Pachall Andreason of College Station, Jon Pachall of College Station, Christopher Stuart of Round Rock, Kevin Stuart of Bryan; and also numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 am at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN, with Graveside Services to follow at Restever Memorial Park, on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Please visit Wayne's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately