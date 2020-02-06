James Willie Paldo, Jr., 27, of College Station, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at United Full Gospel Church.
