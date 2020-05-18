June 2, 1952 - May 15, 2020
Debbie Darlene McCartney Palmos, 67, of Hearne entered into the kingdom of heaven on Friday, May 15, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held at a later time. Arrangements are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Debbie was born on June 2, 1952, in Bryan, Texas to Oliver Charles McCartney and Iris Small McCartney. After graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School, Debbie attended Charles and Sue's School of Hair Design, which started her on a long and varied work career that allowed her to become friends with many of those she came in contact with. Besides being a talented beautician and nail technician, she was a bookkeeper, banking clerk, certified travel agent, real estate agent, and permanent makeup artist. Her talents and interests were many.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Forrest Bedford and Zula Small, Maudie Mae McCartney and Oliver Wood McCartney; and her in-laws, Demetre and Nadine Palmos.
Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Tom Palmos; son, Sonny Alan Holligan and wife Karen; sister, Sherry McCartney; brother and sister-in-law, Forrest (Bubba) and Estela McCartney; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sam and Carolyn Lampo; sister-in-law, Marilyn Geyer; brother-in-law, James Palmos; grandchildren, Cole, Kendal Price, Jaycee Fojt, and Wyatt Fojt; great-grandchild, Baylee Price and many nieces and nephews.
